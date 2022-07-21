Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

