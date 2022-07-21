Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,708 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,808,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

WM traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.40. 11,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,910. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

