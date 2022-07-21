Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 15.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 72,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 5.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 10.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,683. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

