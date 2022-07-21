Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $91.79. 34,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,243. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

