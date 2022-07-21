Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,733 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $390,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.38. 86,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

