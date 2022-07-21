California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. 639,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,378. California Resources has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

