Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.80. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several research firms have commented on CATC. Raymond James downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

