Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

