Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFPUF opened at $4.33 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.