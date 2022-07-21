Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

