Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Clear Secure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,990,637.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,476,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,504,616.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

