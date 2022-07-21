Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Archaea Energy makes up 1.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Archaea Energy worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFG. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Archaea Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 360,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 440,485 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,138,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LFG opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

