Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. First Interstate BancSystem makes up approximately 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $434,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

