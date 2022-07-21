Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
