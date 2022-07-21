Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

AMR opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 89.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.