Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Embark Technology by 21.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMBK opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMBK. Vertical Research began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

