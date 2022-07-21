Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.14. 116,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,727. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.