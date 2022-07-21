Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 22,246 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 38,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,676,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

