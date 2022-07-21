Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,368 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

