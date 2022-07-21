Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,862,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,522. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

