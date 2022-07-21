Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 21,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,620. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.