Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after purchasing an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,325 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

