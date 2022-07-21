Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,362 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $147.47. 45,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

