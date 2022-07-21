Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

