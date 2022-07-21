Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.18 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Capri by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.