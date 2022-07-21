CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,351 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

