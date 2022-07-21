CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 996,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Delek US Price Performance

DK traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 11,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,126. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

