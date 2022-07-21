CapWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,462. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

