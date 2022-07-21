CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,236,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.05. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

