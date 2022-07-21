CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $215.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

