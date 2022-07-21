Carbon Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Carbon has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $27,302.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00382518 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015321 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001705 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032436 BTC.
About Carbon
Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,607,817 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
