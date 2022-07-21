Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.31 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00104249 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00239570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.