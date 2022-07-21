CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 101,500 shares trading hands.

CareView Communications Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

CareView Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc provides monitoring solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.