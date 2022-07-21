Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 6,626 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,599,000 after buying an additional 706,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 233,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Unum Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 3,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

