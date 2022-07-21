Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,029 shares of company stock valued at $69,875,865. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

