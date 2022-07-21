Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 8.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 443,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

