Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

