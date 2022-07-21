Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 189,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

