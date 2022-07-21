Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

