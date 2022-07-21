Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $9.92. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 4,099,202 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 12.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.