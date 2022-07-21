Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $98.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

