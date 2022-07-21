Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

CARR stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

