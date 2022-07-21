Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $395.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

