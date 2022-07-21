Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 775 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.