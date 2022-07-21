Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Southern makes up 5.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $5,998,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,683. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

