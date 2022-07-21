Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,201,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,843,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,727. The company has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

