Carson Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $89.92. 37,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,739. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

