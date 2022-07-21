Carson Advisory Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 34,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640,621. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

