Carson Advisory Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $6.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.29. 125,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

