Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,111,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $147.24. 25,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

